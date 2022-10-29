Five changes as Sheffield Wednesday name shock side against Burton Albion
Darren Moore has raised plenty of eyebrows with his Sheffield Wednesday selection against Burton Albion.
The Owls manager has made five changes to the XI that started against Bristol Rovers a couple of days ago, and there may well be a system change as well as a personnel one.
Dominic Iorfa, Tyreeq Bakinson, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Callum Paterson and Mallik Wilks all come into the side, however the only forced change was the suspension of Michael Ihiekwe.
Wednesday XI:
David Stockdale, Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Mark McGuinness, Marvin Johnson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Barry Bannan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Callum Paterson, Mallik Wilks, Michael Smith.
Burton XI:
Ben Garratt, Deji Oshilaja, Sam Hughes, Calum Butcher, Joe Powell, Adrian Mariappa, Jonny Smith, Tyler Onyango, Victor Adeboyejo, Terry Taylor, Tom Hamer.