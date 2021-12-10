Fitness update on popular Sheffield Wednesday man, with major injury investigation pending

Players have returned but it’s only a matter of weeks since Moore described their injury record as the ‘worst he’s seen in 30 years of football’.

He said he and his sports science staff would launch into an investigation in an attempt to find any potential issues and that each player would be tested for any potential flare-ups as part of that process.

That testing took place on Saturday. Moore is expected to be able to deliver more news next week.

“We’ve done the testing over the weekend and now we’ll speak to the staff and get our data together. It’s really important we get that right.”

One player who has suffered at the hands of injury in recent weeks is Dennis Adeniran, who suffered a hamstring issue in the FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Speaking after the Owls’ dogged goalless draw at Portsmouth on Saturday, Moore suggested the midfielder was an outside chance for inclusion for Saturday’s trip to Crewe Alexandra.

Moore said: “Dennis is back in training so now it’s about us getting some volume into him, but it’s good that he’s back in training.

“I’d say it’s 50/50 he could be involved on Saturday, but he’s back in training.”