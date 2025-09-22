Sheffield Wednesday manager, Henrik Pedersen, says it was important to celebrate the Owls’ supporters down in Portsmouth at the weekend.

There were some lovely scenes at Fratton Park after the final whistle following Wednesday’s first victory of the 2025/26 season, with goalscorers, Barry Bannan and George Brown, getting the chance to revel in the result in front of a raucous away end. Pedersen, too, headed over to homage to those that made the long trip - and he believes a thank you was in order.

“It’s fantastic,” he said, speaking after the 2-0 victory. “And me, the staff and the boys went over there to celebrate them. This is very, very important for me. It’s nice, and it’s to really say thank you to them for their support from the first to the last minute.

“They stay there for us every time. They support us, and push us, and they’re a fantastic mirror for us - so a big thanks to all of the fans.”

Sheffield Wednesday got what they deserved

Meanwhile, regarding the performance itself, as well as the result, he said, “When you search hard for it, sometimes that luck will come for you and the boys have searched hard for it. They have tried everything and today is a well-deserved win. When you lose a game, you always need a new game and a new energy to go again.

“It will be exactly the same after today, we have won the game but now we go back to zero and put all our focus in again. What do you need to win a game in the Championship? You need to go all out, with heart and do all what you can – that’s what the boys did today, they really deserved it.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to this weekend’s game against Queens Park Rangers as they look to build on their first three points by finally getting back to winning ways on home soil at Hillsborough.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join