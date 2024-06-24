But the Owls have been a part of the stories of the majority of them, even in a teeny tiny way, with only a handful having never played against Wednesday. It speaks volumes for the impact the EFL has had on the national team that so many have stepped out at Hillsborough; some producing coming-of-age performances.
Which England stalwart scored his first-ever senior goal against Alan Irvine’s Owls? Which left mouths open with a man of the match turn in which he delivered all three assists in a 3-0 win?
Ahead of tonight’s clash with Slovenia, The Star took a look at the head-to-head records of every player in England’s Euros squad in matches against Sheffield Wednesday. One or two might surprise you.
1. Jude Bellingham
A world class performer, Jude Bellingham has registered wins over Bayern Munich, Manchester City and boasts a 100% record over Barcelona. He's never beaten Sheffield Wednesday. As a teenager he played in both matches between Birmingham City and Wednesday in the 2019/20 season - a 1-1 Hillsborough draw was followed-up by a 3-3 at St Andrews. No goals, no assists.Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
2. Jordan Pickford
The England number one has been involved in two matches against Wednesday. In a 2020/21 EFL Cup match he was named on the bench as future Blade Robin Olsen took the gloves in a 3-1 Toffees win, but the before after he kept a clean sheet as a Dominic Calvert-Lewin double won a Covid-shutout FA Cup clash at Goodison Park. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Kyle Walker
A man who started his career at S2, Walker has played only once against Wednesday, way back in September 2009 when the Owls rallied back from a 3-0 half-time deficit to lose 3-2 in the Steel City derby at Bramall Lane. In a recent podcast he suggested he said: "I’ve never played at Hillsborough. I’d rather not. I’d rather not go there. Leave it."Photo: Martin Rickett
4. Harry Kane
It all started with Sheffield Wednesday for England's skipper. He scored his first senior goal while out on loan from Spurs with Leyton Orient against the Owls way back in January 2011; one of four unanswered strikes on a day most Wednesdayites prefer to forget. One other outing saw him miss a couple of chances off the bench as Connor Wickham earned Wednesday a 1-0 win at Leicester City two years later.Photo: Stu Forster