The youngsters both left Hillsborough over the summer after their respective contracts came to an end, penning long-term deals in Glasgow as they took the next step in their careers.

Things haven’t been easy since leaving South Yorkshire though, with the pair having had to be patient before getting their chance to play for the club – despite being named in numerous matchdays squads since arriving.

Urhoghide and Shaw both got their opportunity on Thursday night, however, as Ange Postecoglou named them both in his starting XI against Real Betis, and by all accounts they managed to impress at Celtic Park, with the former completing the full 90 minutes and the latter getting just over an hour.

Speaking after the game about his squad selection, the Celtic boss said, “We said before the game there’s no dead rubbers for us and it was a great opportunity for some of the boys, so credit to them because it wasn’t an easy night… We flung a few in who hadn’t played in a while.

'I said to them after the game that’s why we train hard every day and push them to be ready when the opportunity comes and they did that tonight.'

“The great incentive is to get the reward of a European tie against a top-class team and the players will always have that in their bank. From that perspective, I’m pleased they got the reward for their efforts.”

Former Sheffield Wednesday duo Osaze Urhoghide and Liam Shaw made their Celtic debuts in the Europa League last night. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)