Final EFL attendance table shows biggest fanbases out of Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Derby County, Middlesbrough & others - gallery
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday were amongst the best supported clubs in the EFL last season
The EFL campaign is almost at its conclusion as six clubs prepare for a trip to Wembley for the play-off finals.
Sheffield Wednesday take on South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final while Sheffield United secured their promotion to the Premier League after finishing second in the Championship.
The two Steel City clubs were among the best supported sides in the Football League this campaign, with thousands of Sheffield football fans giving their support across the season.
With only matches at Wembley left this term, we looked at who the best supported sides were in the EFL from League Two to the Championship.
Picking the top 40, here’s where Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday rank...