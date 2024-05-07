Sheffield Wednesday can now enjoy their summer knowing they will return to Championship football next season. The Owls secured safety on the final day, and they did so after a superb run of form that spanned the final weeks of the season.

While he will give credit aplenty to his players, head coach Danny Rohl deserves a huge amount of plaudits, arriving in October and going on to save the club from relegation. With that in mind, we have rounded up the Championship table based solely on results since Rohl arrived at Hillsborough on October 13. Take a look below.