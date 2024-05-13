Sheffield Wednesday enjoyed a fine ending to the season, securing Championship survival on the final day. The Owls had to bounce back from a disastrous start, with Danny Rohl transforming the team’s fortunes following his arrival in mid-October.

Wednesday fans have been with the team both home and away, and there’s no doubting that their impact was felt, especially down the stretch. With that in mind, and with the help of The 72, we rounded up the final Championship away attendance table to see how Owls fans compare to their rivals when it comes to backing their team on the road.