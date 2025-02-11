'Fight until the end!' - New Sheffield Wednesday signing makes Owls fan promise

New Sheffield Wednesday signing, Ryo Hatsuse, promises to ‘never give up’ now he’s in the colours of the Owls.

Hatsuse was snapped up by Wednesday as a free agent this month after the defender’s contract with Vissel Kobe in Japan came to an end, and he’s spoken about how it is a dream come true for him to begin a stint in European football.

The 27-year-old full back, who has already experienced a Hillsborough atmosphere from the stands, will be hoping to force his way into Danny Röhl’s plans as soon as possible after completing his move - though it remains to be seen whether this week’s games against Swansea City and Coventry City will come too soon in Danny Röhl’s mind.

If it was up to the player, though, he’d be in the mix straight away, and he says that he wants to show the fans what he’s capable of - insisting that he’ll ‘fight to the end’ in order to try and help the team.

“I hope to show the fans my quality with the ball,” he told the club’s official website. “I was able to provide many assists to my teammates and from set pieces, I hope to create chances and score some goals! I will never give up and will always fight until the end to help my teammates...

“The manager has been great with me and very supportive so far. He wants me to quickly learn to adapt to English football and thinks I have some different qualities to help the team. I think he also likes my determination to succeed!”

Hatsuse will wear the number 28 for Wednesday this season following his move to S6, and fans will be hoping to see him follow in the footsteps of so many of his compatriots by leaving an immediate mark on the division.