Fernando Forestieri reveals what Sheffield Wednesday’s ambitions should be next season

Fernando Forestieri has opened up on what he believes Sheffield Wednesday should be aiming for next season.

And the Wednesday forward believes that ambitions need to be dampened, with Championship survival pinned down as their first goal.

The Owls went into this campaign with ambitions to gain promotion to the Premier League after two seasons finishing in the top six.

However, Wednesday have ended up at the bottom end of the table with lingering fears of relegation.

The win over Leeds United before the international break was probably enough to ensure they don’t get sucked into the bottom three and the rest of the season will be spent attempting to bring a bit of pride back to the team before planning a renewed challenge next season.

However, Forestieri says the Owls need to fly under the radar, hinting that high expectations have proven to be a difficult hurdle.

Forestieri has been one of a huge number of influential players who have missed large parts of this season through injury, but this week was back on the pitch, playing and scoring for the under 23s on Monday against Coventry City at Hillsborough.

“I don’t want create pressure,” said Forestieri, who hasn’t played in the league since Wednesday’s win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 19.

“The first season, no one gives one pound for us and we went to Wembley.

“When everyone starts talking Sheffield Wednesday, look at this season - it is no good.

“We need to be quiet, start next season quiet, work hard with the team and each other.

“We need to talk with each other, have a strong changing room and we will see what happens.

“I think we need to start next season with the point of staying in the Championship and afterwards see what happens. Let us see.

“I don’t want to say we need to win the league or anything. We need to just make the point to stay up.”