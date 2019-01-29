Fernando Forestieri insists he is happy to stay at Sheffield Wednesday despite reported interest

Forward Fernando Forestieri says he is happy to stay at Sheffield Wednesday, despite recent speculation linking him with a move away from Hillsborough.

One national newspaper has claimed Forestieri is attracting interest from elsewhere going into the final days of the January transfer window. The Owls, under pressure to solve their Profitability and Sustainability problems, have reportedly slapped a £14 million asking price on Forestieri. The former Watford player was heavily linked with Fulham, Stoke City and Middlesbrough last summer.

But the 29-year-old, who made his long-awaited return to action on Sunday, coming on as a second half substitute in Wednesday's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, insists he is enjoying life with the Owls.

Forestieri told The Star: "There is always talk of someone wanting to buy me (around this time of year) but the chairman does not want to sell me and I respect that.

"I am happy to stay. I am really happy in Sheffield.

"I have come back from injury and I want to try and help the team do something good with Sheffield Wednesday."

It has been a stop-start season for Forestieri. He has made just 14 appearances due to a combination of injury, form and suspension.

But having recovered from his latest hamstring injury, Forestieri is keen to make up for lost time and impress new manager Steve Bruce. Four-time promotion winner Bruce officially begins his new role on Friday – just 24 hours before his first assignment in charge at Ipswich Town – following a pre-planned family break.

"Everyone is positive," said Forestieri. "I have heard a lot of good things about him (Bruce) so we are very excited to work with him.

"He is an experienced manager and taken teams to the play-offs.

"We are far away from the play-offs. We are 11 points off but you never know in the Championship. We know it will be difficult.

"Eleven points is a lot so we need to work hard and focus on every game. We need to go on a run to do something good."

