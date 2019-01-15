Fernando Forestieri filmed sliding to intercept football outside Victoria’s Secret at Meadowhall 

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri looks keen to return to the football pitch if his Instagram story is anything to go by.

The forward has been on the sidelines over the festive period due to a hamstring injury but is expected to return to training this week.

Fernando Forestieri on Instagram - Credit: @fernandoforestieri

And, judging by his Instagram, the star striker hasn’t lost any of his agility.

Forestieri uploaded a video of himself showcasing his famed control and anticipation and proved his skills aren’t limited to the football pitch.

In the video, Forestieri can be seen sliding on the floor outside Victoria’s Secret to intercept a football heading for a young boy.

A laughing Forestieri then knocks the ball into the store as the young boy looks on confused.

The video has gone down well with Sheffield Wednesday fans, describing the striker as ‘crackers’.

Chris Emsell tweeted: “@Forestieri45 is crackers. Sliding to intercept a ball outside Victoria's Secret in Meadowhall. #swfc”

However, others wanted to see the striker return to the first team before playing football at Meadowhall.

One Twitter user wrote: “Surely if Forestieri is fit enough to be sliding around Meadowhall like a clown he can at least be on the bench for us tonight? #SWFC.”

The Owls travel to Luton tonight in their FA Cup replay after the original tie at Hillsborough ended goalless.

Luton go into the game with an unbeaten home record in League One but will be without their star striker Danny Hylton after he was sent off on Saturday.

As well as Forestieri, Wednesday could aslo be without Sam Hutchinson, Joey Pelupessy and Kieran Westwood.