Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Derby County through injury

Forwards Fernando Forestieri and Lucas Joao have been ruled out of Sheffield Wednesday's trip to Derby County this weekend.

Forestieri faces another spell on the sidelines, having sustained a hamstring strain in Monday's Steel City derby draw at Sheffield United.

Portugal international Joao, meanwhile, is struggling to overcome a knee problem which has kept him out of action since their victory over Swansea City last month.

Speaking at his press briefing this morning, manager Steve Bruce said he is unsure of when the pair will next be available for selection.

Bruce, unbeaten after seven matches in charge of the Owls, confirmed Forestieri underwent a scan on his hamstring yesterday. It is the third fresh hamstring knock the 29-year-old has had in the space of six months.

"We are trying to find out whether it is related to his old injury," said Bruce. "We don't think so but obviously it is a concern because it keeps happening which is not great.

"We have to see and get the scans read properly.

"If it was anybody else with a normal hamstring that he has got, you would maybe say two to three weeks but with Fernando it is unfortunately an ongoing problem which we have to deal with."

Forestieri has joined a mounting injury list including Joao, Achraf Lazaar, Josh Onomah and Kieran Lee.

Bruce said: "We have had our fair share of injuries which some are still trying to clear up. It has to be said the club have been dogged with injuries for the past 18 months to two years.

"It is something we will look and try and address and see if we can find out what is the cause. One is bad enough but the club have had four or five which is unhealthy to say the least, especially to your top players as well. It is cruel."