Danny Röhl has named his first Sheffield Wednesday XI of 2025, with a fan favourite returning to the side at Hillsborough.

The Owls take on Derby County as they seek to bounce back from the weekend defeat to Preston North End, but will need to improve defensively if they’re going to get the job done back on home soil.

Di’Shon Bernard is back in contention and straight back into the XI after his two-game suspension, while Iké Ugbo is back in the XI as he comes in for Michael Smith to lead the line up top.

Here’s how the two teams line up this afternoon -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Johnson, Chalobah, Ingelsson, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Ugbo

Derby XI: Zetterstrom, Wilson, Forsyth, Bradley, Yates, Phillips, Goudmijn, Harness, Jackson, Adams, Nelson

