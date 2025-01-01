Favourite returns as Sheffield Wednesday XI confirmed for first Owls fixture of 2025 v Derby County
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Owls take on Derby County as they seek to bounce back from the weekend defeat to Preston North End, but will need to improve defensively if they’re going to get the job done back on home soil.
Di’Shon Bernard is back in contention and straight back into the XI after his two-game suspension, while Iké Ugbo is back in the XI as he comes in for Michael Smith to lead the line up top.
Here’s how the two teams line up this afternoon -
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, Johnson, Chalobah, Ingelsson, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Ugbo
Derby XI: Zetterstrom, Wilson, Forsyth, Bradley, Yates, Phillips, Goudmijn, Harness, Jackson, Adams, Nelson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.