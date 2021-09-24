As part of a widespread Government review of fan experience led by Tracey Crouch MP, pilot events at National League and League Two level could see a 36-year ban on drinking within view of football matches lifted, according to reports in the national media.

If successful, the rule change could be rolled out across the EFL.

Spectators of other sports, such as cricket and rugby, are allowed to drink alcohol in the stands. The ban was brought in in 1985 in the worst days of football hooliganism.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters enjoy the atmosphere at Plymouth's Home Park.

“Our view on alcohol and football is outdated,” Crouch told the Times. “It’s not helped when you see scenes like we did at Wembley. But that’s why I would pilot it first.”

Crouch added: “We kettle people into drinking quickly at half-time. And that is the unhealthy aspect of the football fan’s relationship with alcohol. They drink a lot in a short space of time. So my recommendation is to pilot this and not have to down a pint at half-time.

“Lots of clubs generate a lot of their income through their bars and I think it’s time to look at this issue again. We do have this bizarre situation where you can go to Headingley and drink as a cricket fan, but go to Elland Road and you can’t drink as a football fan.”