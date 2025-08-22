Fan power reverses Wrexham decision on Sheffield Wednesday fan protests
The Welsh club had initially told the Sheffield Wednesday Supports Trust that a banner reading ‘SWFC For Sale - Enough is Enough’ would not be permitted within the STōK Cae Ras stadium during the two clubs’ Championship clash this weekend. The decision had been taken on the basis it was felt the banner held ‘political connotations’.
Our ‘All Wednesday’ show is now on YouTube, and you can click this link here to check out all of our interviews, updates and more. Like and subscribe if you fancy it, too.
But following further conversation with the Trust, an online backlash from their own fans and a passionate statement from the Wrexham Supporters Trust themselves, Wrexham have decided to allow the banner.
Home supporters at the match have been encouraged by Wrexham podcasters to wear last season’s gold and black away strip in an effort to support the ongoing ‘Black and Gold until it’s Sold’ protest movement by Owls supporters.
A statement released by Wrexham on Friday afternoon read: “Wrexham AFC can confirm that, following an internal review and consultation with the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust, the Wrexham Supporters Trust and other stakeholders, the Club is supportive of the display of a large banner in a safe and appropriate way in the away supporters’ section at our match against Sheffield Wednesday.
For the latest Owls news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
“As a Club whose own survival has depended on the actions of our supporters, we remain committed to listening to fans and ensuring that community and wellbeing are at the heart of everything we do.
“We look forward to welcoming both sets of supporters and wish everyone attending tomorrow’s game a safe and enjoyable matchday.”