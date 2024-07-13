Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Sheffield Wednesday and Everton midfielder has sealed his next move.

Dennis Adeniran proved to be a popular figure in his two seasons at Sheffield Wednesday - and the energetic midfield man has sealed a return to the UK after a couple of left-field foreign adventures since his release from S6 last year.

The former Fulham and Everton youth man was perhaps the biggest surprise on a vast Owls released list following promotion from League One in 2023. He suffered injury woe during his time at S6 but earned fan favourite status for tireless performances and the odd spectacular strike in cup football. He made 51 appearances in Wednesday colours, scoring seven goals and claiming three assists.

After his Owls exit, Adeniran signed for Portuguese outfit Portimonense SC in a deal that effectively saw him step into a place left by Momo Diaby, who moved the other way. Sadly off-field turbulence with the Portimão side limited his time there to just one late substitute outing. In January, he made a further surprise move to Israeli side Hapoel Petah Tikva where he played 10 times and scored once.

Now Adeniran has made the switch back to home shores by signing for Scottish Premiership side St Mirren. The move reunites him with fellow Wednesday promotion winner Jaden Brown, whose loan involvement with the side was made more permanent this summer.

"I'm over the moon to get the deal done,” Adeniran said. “It's a good opportunity for me to come back to the UK and get started again.

"The attraction of European football and the way the gaffer wants to play, his aspirations for the season, it just fitted perfectly for what I need right now in my career. It's a good opportunity playing in a top division, playing against big teams and playing in Europe. It's a fantastic set up here and I'm enjoying it so far.

"I spoke to Jaden [Brown]. He had nothing but good things to say about the club and I went to school with Toyosi [Olusanya] as well so I know them, but all the lads have been brilliant. I'm a hard-working player. I like to have the ball at my feet, I'm dynamic and I like to chip in with a goal or two."