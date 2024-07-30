Fan demand leads Sheffield Wednesday to new ticket decision

Sheffield Wednesday have made the decision to make more tickets available for Liam Palmer’s testimonial game this weekend.

Wednesday face Leganes on Saturday afternoon in their final preseason friendly before the 2024/25 season gets underway the following weekend, and the game will double up as a big day for ‘Palms’ as his career in Owls colours is celebrated at Hillsborough.

When details of the game were originally released it was just tickets for the South Stand that were made available, however that has now changed as ‘high demand’ lead to Wednesday opening up parts of the North Stand as well.

The news was confirmed on the club website, saying, “The big kick-off at home to Plymouth in the Sky Bet Championship is fast approaching but one final pre-season test awaits before the season’s curtain-raiser. Although a key game in our preparations for the new term, Saturday’s clash with CD Leganes holds an extra special relevance.

“Liam Palmer, who is set to enter his 15th season as a professional, has made 435 appearances and currently sits eighth in our all-time list of appearances-makers and will walk out at Hillsborough for his testimonial game. Kick-off is set for 1:00pm and tickets are now available to purchase in lower sections of the North Stand... Ticket sales were originally South Stand only but with demand high, the North Stand will now be open for supporters.”

Wednesday begin their season at S6 against Plymouth Argyle on August 11th, and it may be that the side looks very different to the one that faced Sunderland in last season’s great escape finale - however that doesn’t mean that Palmer won’t rack up his 436th outing for the club.

