The Owls have been through a turbulent period of late but the whole fanbase agrees that things must change at the top of the club to push the side forward. Those listed here will be among those hoping for a brighter future in S6 and will be waiting for their time to come to mix it up with the elite in English football once more.
It will come as no surprise to a lot of Wednesday fans that many famous faces are associated with music, as Sheffield prides itself on its music scene, and there might even be a few surprises in this list.
1. Alex Turner - Lead singer of Arctic Monkeys
Alex Turner is the lead singer of the popular band, Arctic Monkeys, and is also an avid Wednesday fan. Growing up in High Green, Alex also name-checked Hillsborough in one of the songs in one of the band's first albums. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
2. Gary Cahill - Former footballer
A footballer himself, Gary Cahill grew up as a boyhood Wednesday fan. The former Chelsea and Palace centre-back has won two Premier League titles and says Wednesday legend Des Walker was a big inspiration of his. Photo: Getty Images
3. Jermaine Jackson - Musician
The American singer and member of Jackson Five, Jermaine Jackson, has stated his love for Sheffield Wednesday more than once - and he even re-wrote one of his songs as a tribute for Wednesday's play-off final back in 2016. Photo: Getty Images
4. Jon McClure - Musician
Front man of Reverend and The Makers, Jon McClure, was born in Sheffield and grew up an owl - and even joked previously that steel city rivals, Sheffield United, should be kicked out of the football league. Photo: DEAN ATKINS
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.