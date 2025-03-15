The Steel City derby is back as Sheffield Wednesday play host to Sheffield United at Hillsborough.

It’s that time again as the Owls take on the Blades, this time in Sheffield 6, with Danny Röhl’s side looking to get revenge after the 1-0 defeat at Bramall Lane a few months ago.

Wednesday go into the tie on the back of a morale-boosting week that saw them beat Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City away from home, the latter in spectacular fashion after being 2-0 down, while United are at risk of losing out on their place in the top two after a late equaliser from Bristol City.

Two of our writers, Joe Crann and Danny Hall, headed over to Fagans - which sits between the two football clubs - with sports editor, Chris Holt, to talk about the game, the lead characters, and what might lie ahead for the huge clash on Sunday afternoon.

You can find a clip of the show in the video at the top of the page, with the full episode available to watch by clicking this link here.