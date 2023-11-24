Two well-known EFL pundits - one of them a former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder - have lodged their predictions ahead of the Owls' trip to Birmingham City this weekend.

The Owls will be hoping to jump out of the international break and grab their second win of the campaign against a side winless in five but who have shown good home form this season, having taken 15 of their 19 Championship points at St Andrews.

New boss Wayne Rooney will be desperate to steal a first win in the Blues dugout and both former Owl David Prutton and Don Goodman have predicted he will do just that.

"This is where his tenure really starts for Wayne Rooney," Prutton told Sky Sports, forecasting a 1-0 win for the Blues. "Birmingham have had five tough games against top-half opponents, but this is at home against bottom of the table. It is a must-win game and he’ll know that.

"Sheffield Wednesday have just a point on the road all season. Their win over Rotherham a few weeks ago proved to be a false dawn. It was the only time they had scored in their last nine games. I think Rooney gets off the mark here."

Yorkshire-born Goodman, who represented the likes of Bradford City, West Brom and Wolves in his playing career, described a hugely important match for both teams.

"Wayne Rooney is going to win a game at some point, and I think this will be the one," Goodman told OLGB.

"Danny Rohl has gone into Sheffield Wednesday in what I think is a brave appointment. It could pay dividends if they're patient in the long term. I don't know if that means survival this season as they only have six points. It's a bit now or never for them when it comes to picking up points.

"Birmingham's home form has been decent, aside from the loss to Middlesbrough and they did draw 2-2 with Ipswich. I may have gone for a different outcome had this game been at Hillsborough.