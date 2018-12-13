FA Youth Cup heartache for Sheffield Wednesday’s Under-18s as Stoke City win thriller

Sheffield Wednesday let slip a two-goal lead to crash out of the FA Youth Cup, losing at the third round stage to Stoke City on a freezing night at Hillsborough.

The Owls, lying top of the Under-18s Professional Development League, looked destined to go through in the prestigious youth tournament after goals either side of half-time from Eyad Hammoud and substitute Lewis Farmer.

But Stoke launched a remarkable late comeback, scoring three times in a crazy four minute spell to set up a home tie with Everton in the New Year.

Wednesday rode their luck early on as Stoke created a number of gilt-edged opportunities.

Josh Render denied Ethon O'Driscoll Varian before Abdoulaye Toure’s fierce shot from just inside the penalty area struck both posts and trickled across the line as the Category 1 outfit dominated.

Hammoud, named among world football's 60 best young talents by the Guardian newspaper two months ago, drilled home from the edge of the penalty area after Stoke had only partially dealt with Conor Grant's free kick. It was the Bulgarian striker’s 12th goal of the season.

When midfielder Farmer lashed home following good work by Charles Hagan in the 71st minute, the Owls looked in complete control.

But Stoke had other ideas. Toure coolly reduced their arrears after wriggling his way past Declan Thompson before Issac Rice turned Patrick Jarrett’s cross into his own net.

And the Potters completed an extraordinary comeback in the 84th minute when substitute Danny Malone’s deep hanging free kick looped over a stunned Render.

*Wednesday: Render; Thompson, Reaney (Farmer 60), Rice, Ellery; Hagan (Brandy 85), Waldock, Shaw, Grant, O'Brien; Hammoud. Substitutes: Jackson, Vasalo, Kenyon.