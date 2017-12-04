FA Cup Third Round: Who did Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley draw?

Our Three Championship sides have discovered their fate for the FA Cup third round - and they aren’t all away from home.
Sheffield United will travel to Championship rivals Ipswich Town while Barnsley visit another Championship in Millwall.
And Sheffield Wednesday visit the winners of the replay between League One Gillingham and Carlisle United of League Two in what was the final tie to be drawn.
The replay between the Owls’ potential opponents will take place next week at Brunton Park after the original tie finished 1-1 on Saturday.
The Blades beat Ipswich 1-0 at Bramall Lane in October.
Barnsley earned a 3-1 win at Millwall in September.
Ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.
The third-round draw in full
Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
Watford v Bristol City
Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Liverpool v Everton
Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United
Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan
Coventry City v Stoke City
Newport County v Leeds United
Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town
Port Vale v Bradford City
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Brentford v Notts County
Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons
Manchester United v Derby County
Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion
Doncaster Rovers v Slough Town or Rochdale
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v Sunderland
Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City
Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City
Cardiff City v Mansfield Town
Manchester City v Burnley
Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City
Stevenage v Reading
Newcastle United v Luton Town
Millwall v Barnsley
Fulham v Southampton
Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End
Norwich City v Chelsea
Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday