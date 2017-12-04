FA Cup Third Round: Who did Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley draw?

Have your say

Our Three Championship sides have discovered their fate for the FA Cup third round - and they aren’t all away from home.

Sheffield United will travel to Championship rivals Ipswich Town while Barnsley visit another Championship in Millwall.

And Sheffield Wednesday visit the winners of the replay between League One Gillingham and Carlisle United of League Two in what was the final tie to be drawn.

The replay between the Owls’ potential opponents will take place next week at Brunton Park after the original tie finished 1-1 on Saturday.

The Blades beat Ipswich 1-0 at Bramall Lane in October.

Barnsley earned a 3-1 win at Millwall in September.

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.

The third-round draw in full

Ipswich Town v Sheffield United

Watford v Bristol City

Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Liverpool v Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace

Aston Villa v Woking or Peterborough United

Bournemouth v AFC Fylde or Wigan

Coventry City v Stoke City

Newport County v Leeds United

Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Port Vale v Bradford City

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Brentford v Notts County

Queens Park Rangers v MK Dons

Manchester United v Derby County

Forest Green Rovers or Exeter City v West Bromwich Albion

Doncaster Rovers v Slough Town or Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Wimbledon

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Fleetwood or Hereford v Leicester City

Blackburn Rovers or Crewe Alexandra v Hull City

Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

Manchester City v Burnley

Shrewsbury Town v West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Swansea City

Stevenage v Reading

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Millwall v Barnsley

Fulham v Southampton

Wycombe Wanderers v Preston North End

Norwich City v Chelsea

Gillingham or Carlisle United v Sheffield Wednesday