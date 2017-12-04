FA Cup Third Round Draw: All the details for Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers

Our Championship sides enter the FA Cup in the third round along with the Premier League big boys and the draw is this evening.
Doncaster Rovers are the only one of our local lower league sides to have made it to the third round stage and go into the hat along with Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley, with the draw due to take place at 7.10pm.
Wednesday are ball 35 in the draw with United ball 34. Barnsley are ball 4 with Rovers number 51.
Each of our four sides have a 32 per cent chance of being drawn against a Premier League outfit.
There are no non-league sides confirmed for round three just yet with Woking and AFC Fylde set for replays next week against Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic respectively while Slough Town host Rochdale this evening.
Up to ten League One sides could be in the third round with five ties to still be decided while a total of nine League Two sides could make it through.
Ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.
1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH
2 ARSENAL
3 ASTON VILLA
4 BARNSLEY
5 BIRMINGHAM CITY
6 BOLTON WANDERERS
7 BRENTFORD
8 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION
9 BRISTOL CITY
10 BURNLEY
11 BURTON ALBION
12 CARDIFF CITY
13 CHELSEA
14 CRYSTAL PALACE
15 DERBY COUNTY
16 EVERTON
17 FULHAM
18 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN
19 HULL CITY
20 IPSWICH TOWN
21 LEEDS UNITED
22 LEICESTER CITY
23 LIVERPOOL
24 MANCHESTER CITY
25 MANCHESTER UNITED
26 MIDDLESBROUGH
27 MILLWALL
28 NEWCASTLE UNITED
29 NORWICH CITY
30 NOTTINGHAM FOREST
31 PRESTON NORTH END
32 QUEENS PARK RANGERS
33 READING
34 SHEFFIELD UNITED
35 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
36 SOUTHAMPTON
37 STOKE CITY
38 SUNDERLAND
39 SWANSEA CITY
40 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
41 WATFORD
42 WEST BROMWICH ALBION
43 WEST HAM UNITED
44 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS
45 WOKING OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED
46 MILTON KEYNES DONS
47 NEWPORT COUNTY
48 WYCOMBE WANDERERS
49 PORT VALE OR YEOVIL TOWN
50 SHREWSBURY TOWN
51 DONCASTER ROVERS
52 SLOUGH TOWN OR ROCHDALE
53 AFC WIMBLEDON
54 STEVENAGE
55 MANSFIELD TOWN
56 LUTON TOWN
57 BRADFORD CITY
58 BLACKBURN ROVERS OR CREWE ALEXANDRA
59 AFC FYLDE OR WIGAN ATHLETIC
60 GILLINGHAM OR CARLISLE UNITED
61 NOTTS COUNTY
62 FOREST GREEN ROVERS OR EXETER CITY
63 FLEETWOOD TOWN OR HEREFORD
64 COVENTRY CITY