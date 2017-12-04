FA Cup Third Round Draw: All the details for Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers

Our Championship sides enter the FA Cup in the third round along with the Premier League big boys and the draw is this evening.

Doncaster Rovers are the only one of our local lower league sides to have made it to the third round stage and go into the hat along with Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Barnsley, with the draw due to take place at 7.10pm.

Wednesday are ball 35 in the draw with United ball 34. Barnsley are ball 4 with Rovers number 51.

Each of our four sides have a 32 per cent chance of being drawn against a Premier League outfit.

There are no non-league sides confirmed for round three just yet with Woking and AFC Fylde set for replays next week against Peterborough United and Wigan Athletic respectively while Slough Town host Rochdale this evening.

Up to ten League One sides could be in the third round with five ties to still be decided while a total of nine League Two sides could make it through.

Ties will be played on the weekend of January 6.

1 AFC BOURNEMOUTH

2 ARSENAL

3 ASTON VILLA

4 BARNSLEY

5 BIRMINGHAM CITY

6 BOLTON WANDERERS

7 BRENTFORD

8 BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

9 BRISTOL CITY

10 BURNLEY

11 BURTON ALBION

12 CARDIFF CITY

13 CHELSEA

14 CRYSTAL PALACE

15 DERBY COUNTY

16 EVERTON

17 FULHAM

18 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

19 HULL CITY

20 IPSWICH TOWN

21 LEEDS UNITED

22 LEICESTER CITY

23 LIVERPOOL

24 MANCHESTER CITY

25 MANCHESTER UNITED

26 MIDDLESBROUGH

27 MILLWALL

28 NEWCASTLE UNITED

29 NORWICH CITY

30 NOTTINGHAM FOREST

31 PRESTON NORTH END

32 QUEENS PARK RANGERS

33 READING

34 SHEFFIELD UNITED

35 SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

36 SOUTHAMPTON

37 STOKE CITY

38 SUNDERLAND

39 SWANSEA CITY

40 TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

41 WATFORD

42 WEST BROMWICH ALBION

43 WEST HAM UNITED

44 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

45 WOKING OR PETERBOROUGH UNITED

46 MILTON KEYNES DONS

47 NEWPORT COUNTY

48 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

49 PORT VALE OR YEOVIL TOWN

50 SHREWSBURY TOWN

51 DONCASTER ROVERS

52 SLOUGH TOWN OR ROCHDALE

53 AFC WIMBLEDON

54 STEVENAGE

55 MANSFIELD TOWN

56 LUTON TOWN

57 BRADFORD CITY

58 BLACKBURN ROVERS OR CREWE ALEXANDRA

59 AFC FYLDE OR WIGAN ATHLETIC

60 GILLINGHAM OR CARLISLE UNITED

61 NOTTS COUNTY

62 FOREST GREEN ROVERS OR EXETER CITY

63 FLEETWOOD TOWN OR HEREFORD

64 COVENTRY CITY