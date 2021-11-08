The Owls must make the long away trip to Devon for a replay next Tuesday (7.45pm kick-off) after they failed to find a way past Ryan’s Lowe’s side at Hillsborough in front of the TV cameras.

The winners will receive £22,629 in prize money alone, with a further £34,000 paid out to teams who progress in the next stage of the competition, which is in its 150th year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup second round draw.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hat for the FA Cup second round draw following their 0-0 draw against League One rivals Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

When will the FA Cup second round draw be made?

The second round draw will take place at around 9:40pm on Monday, November 8 after Dagenham and Redbridge's first round match at home to Salford City.

Will the FA Cup second round draw be on TV?

The draw will be shown live on ITV4.

What ball number are Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup second round draw?

Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle will be ball number 4 in the draw.

When will the FA Cup second round take place?