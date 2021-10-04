FA Cup progression, top of the league and Play-Off hopefuls – An update on Sheffield Wednesday’s loan contingent

Grimsby thumped Dover Athletic 6-0 on Saturday afternoon to take their place at the top of the table, with Hunt playing his eighth game of the season as he got another full 90 minutes under his belt during his time on loan in Cleethorpes.

Elsewhere, Cameron Dawson and Exeter City kept their Play-Off aspirations alive with a 2-2 draw against Walsall – his side missed a penalty in the game and weren’t able to find that winning touch. They did extend their unbeaten run, however, to six games.

Meanwhile, three other young Owls were in FA Cup action as they sought to reach the final round of qualifiers for the tournament proper, and two of them succeeded as they booked their place in the fourth round with victories on Saturday.

Luke Jackson played the full 90 minutes and kept a clean sheet for Guiseley as they saw off Blyth Spartans with a 1-0 win, while Charles Hagan came on in the second half to help Hampton & Richmond Borough beat Wimborne Town 3-1.

Sadly there was no such joy for Ryan Galvin and Gloucester City, though, who were beaten 1-0 by Folkestone Invicta. He did get another 90 minutes in the tank though.

Lastly, Liam Waldock and Gainsborough Trinity climbed up to 12th in the PitchingIn Northern Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Lancaster City, with the Owls loanee playing the full game in his latest appearance for the Trinity.