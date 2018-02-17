FA CUP DRAW: Sheffield Wednesday could face Tottenham Hotspur in quarter-final

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have the incentive of a potential meeting with Tottenham Hotspur should they manage to find a way past Swansea City,

The Owls or the Swans, who drew 0-0 at Hillsborough in their fifth round tie on Saturday afternoon have been paired at home to either Spurs or Rochdale who play at Spotland on Sunday (4pm).

Wednesday will travel to the Liberty Stadium to take on Carlos Carvalhal's side in their replay a week on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the draw, Manchester United are at home to Brighton, Leicester City who beat Sheffield Uniuted on Friday night have been rewarded with a home tie against Chelsea.

Wigan or Manchester City will be at home to Southampton.

Full Draw:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea v Rochdale or Tottenham

Manchester United v Brighton

Leicester v Chelsea

Wigan or Manchester City v Southampton

Ties to be played over the weekend of March 16-19.