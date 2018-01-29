FA Cup draw: Sheffield Wednesday could face Carlos Carvalhal’s Swansea City side in the fifth round as Sheffield United are handed tough away test

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday face a possible reunion with former boss Carlos Carvalhal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The Owls will host either Notts County or Carvalhal’s Swansea City team in Britain’s oldest cup competition.

Carvalhal spent two and a half years in charge of Wednesday, leading the Championship club to back-to-back play-offs.

But he left Hillsborough on Christmas Eve after a poor run of results.

The ex-Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas chief was then surprisingly appointed the Swans new boss on December 27.

As for Sheffield United, Chris Wilder’s men will travel to Premier League side Leicester City in the last 16. United, sitting just outside of the Championship play-off positions, have already knocked Ipswich Town and Preston North End out of the tournament.

England international Harry Maguire, who started his career at Bramall Lane, is relishing the prospect of taking on the Blades.

He tweeted: “Lovely draw. Can’t wait for that one.”

The draw in full:

Sheffield Wednesday v Notts County/Swansea

West Brom v Southampton

Chelsea v Hull

Leicester v Sheffield United

Huddersfield/Birmingham v Manchester United

Millwall/Rochdale v Newport County or Tottenham

Brighton v Coventry

Wigan v Manchester City

Fifth round matches are due to take place on the weekend of February 17.