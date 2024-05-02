Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s relegation rivals have been dealt a potential blow ahead of their final game of the season. Four teams will be battling to avoid one relegation spot on the final day of the campaign, with Birmingham City currently in the drop zone.

Plymouth Argyle are one point better off, while Sheffield Wednesday are three points ahead with a worse goal difference and Blackburn Rovers are three points ahead with a level goal difference. It’s clear Birmingham are in the worst position heading into the final day, but strange things happen in these circumstances, and while Blackburn are in a seemingly advantageous position, they will be nervous as they prepare to face title winners Leicester City.

Rovers would have to lose and see Wednesday draw and Plymouth and Birmingham win to be relegated, but things may be out of their hands given the difficulty of their final game. And in a fresh blow, Blackburn’s manager John Eustace has been charged by the FA over misconduct after he was sent off last time out.

Eustace was sent off for getting involved in a scuffle with Coventry City star Kasey Palmer, and the FA have followed up with a charge. They said in a statement: “John Eustace has been charged with misconduct following the EFL Championship game between Blackburn and Coventry on Saturday, April 27. It’s alleged that the Blackburn manager acted in an improper manner around the 50th minute. He has until Friday, May 3, to provide a response.”