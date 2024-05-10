Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Any club wishing to take Danny Röhl off Sheffield Wednesday’s hands would have to part with a hefty compensation fee to do so, The Star understands, with an even greater fee necessary to take his coaching staff too.

The highly-rated Owls boss has been at the centre of speculation with regard to his future in the last weeks. End-of-season talks between the German coach and Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri are understood to have been positive, with meetings held either side of the completion of their survival mission at Sunderland last weekend.

The Star revealed earlier this week that the signing of a new contract is a possibility, with further discussions regarding the plans of the club set to take place once the German boss returns from holiday.

Having arrived in October before spearheading their remarkable survival effort, Röhl is believed to be under contract at Hillsborough until the summr of 2025. A report in the national media earlier this month stated that a ‘high compensation fee’ would be required for Röhl to leave S6 before the end of that contract. Further reports have linked him with interest from Wednesday Championship rivals Sunderland and Hull City.

The Star can now reveal that sources suggest the compensation fee required to steal the 35-year-old away from Wednesday is set somewhere in the close region of an eye-watering £5m - a high figure for a Championship boss - with a fee close to double that required to take his close-knit coaching staff along with him.

The majority of Röhl’s coaching staff who arrived at the club during the 2023/24 season - namely Henrik Pedersen, Sal Bibbo and Sascha Lense - are believed to be working under the same contract length as the Owls boss. Chris Powell’s deal runs out in the coming weeks, though an extension is expected to be negotiated in due course with Powell having expressed his desire to stay on with Röhl.