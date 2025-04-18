Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another matchday has brought with it further Sheffield Wednesday injury trouble - but one key man could be ready to step out at Stoke City this afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owls skipper Barry Bannan has sat out of their last two matches with an ankle problem and remains touch-and-go for this afternoon’s battle at the bet365 Stadium. Alongside the season-ending injuries of Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl revealed two further injury problems that could shorten the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Röhl admitted both Michael Ihiekwe and Anthony Musaba were doubts and though Bannan has made strides in his recovery nothing was guaranteed over his availability. None of the issues are longer-term, Röhl said.

“These are injuries for tomorrow,” he said. “Barry is very close and this is a decision for the game, maybe tomorrow morning and so we will take the extra man to the game of course. Icky got a knock in the training, let’s see how it goes overnight. Musa had some problems with his ankle during the week. It is all decisions for me to make, but they are more short-term than long-term.”

Key man Bannan is known to race himself back from injury, such is his desire to play. Wednesday are attempting to finish the season strongly after a difficult second half to the season and the fit-and-firing return of their talisman would surely act as a boost in the Potteries.

“I see that he works very hard to come back and he wants to play,” said the Owls boss on his skipper. “I think it is a good signal, he looked so far good on the pitch and it is now about the game and what we do. We have four more games. My captain wants to be ready and this is a good signal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With these four matches remaining and little jeopardy riding on their fortunes, Röhl has spoken about a desire to hand more minutes to some of the younger players in the squad and to those who have earned them from the more fringe places throughout the season. Youngster Charlie McNeill was brought off the bench in Saturday defeat to Oxford United and could feature once again.

Röhl said: “With Gab (Otegbayo), Charlie (McNeill), Olaf (Kobacki), Pierce (Charles), some other players that deserve some minutes. Charlie was really waiting for his first minutes in the home stadium and that was good for him. Hopefully now I can give him more minutes in these final games.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Danny Röhl refutes claim on Sheffield Wednesday outlook ahead of final four matches