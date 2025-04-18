Extent of fresh Sheffield Wednesday injury concerns revealed ahead of Stoke City clash
Owls skipper Barry Bannan has sat out of their last two matches with an ankle problem and remains touch-and-go for this afternoon’s battle at the bet365 Stadium. Alongside the season-ending injuries of Di’Shon Bernard and Max Lowe, Wednesday boss Danny Röhl revealed two further injury problems that could shorten the squad.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Röhl admitted both Michael Ihiekwe and Anthony Musaba were doubts and though Bannan has made strides in his recovery nothing was guaranteed over his availability. None of the issues are longer-term, Röhl said.
“These are injuries for tomorrow,” he said. “Barry is very close and this is a decision for the game, maybe tomorrow morning and so we will take the extra man to the game of course. Icky got a knock in the training, let’s see how it goes overnight. Musa had some problems with his ankle during the week. It is all decisions for me to make, but they are more short-term than long-term.”
Key man Bannan is known to race himself back from injury, such is his desire to play. Wednesday are attempting to finish the season strongly after a difficult second half to the season and the fit-and-firing return of their talisman would surely act as a boost in the Potteries.
“I see that he works very hard to come back and he wants to play,” said the Owls boss on his skipper. “I think it is a good signal, he looked so far good on the pitch and it is now about the game and what we do. We have four more games. My captain wants to be ready and this is a good signal.”
With these four matches remaining and little jeopardy riding on their fortunes, Röhl has spoken about a desire to hand more minutes to some of the younger players in the squad and to those who have earned them from the more fringe places throughout the season. Youngster Charlie McNeill was brought off the bench in Saturday defeat to Oxford United and could feature once again.
Röhl said: “With Gab (Otegbayo), Charlie (McNeill), Olaf (Kobacki), Pierce (Charles), some other players that deserve some minutes. Charlie was really waiting for his first minutes in the home stadium and that was good for him. Hopefully now I can give him more minutes in these final games.”
