Experienced referee Andre Marriner appointed to officiate FA Cup tie between Sheffield Wednesday and Chelsea

Premier League official Andre Marriner has been appointed referee for Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup fourth round trip to Chelsea.

The West Midlands-based whistler has taken charge of 20 matches this season, dishing out 59 bookings and two red cards.

Referee Andre Marriner will be the man in the middle for Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup clash at Chelsea

Marriner has not officiated an Owls fixture since their Championship play-off semi-final second leg at home to Huddersfield Town in May 2017.

Sheffield Wednesday forward targets Chelsea cup shock

The 48-year-old, who was a Football League assistant referee for three years before being promoted to the position of referee in 2003, will be assisted by Stuart Burt and Sian Massey-Ellis at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Graham Scott is on VAR (Video Assistant Referee) duties and will be assisted by Simon Bennett.