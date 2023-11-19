It's been a very tough start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday so far, but with green shoots of progress on show there is room for hope.

The Owls have looked better since Danny Röhl's arrival at the club, and while results haven't really improved - aside from that first win - many fans have been a least a little buoyed by what they've seen.

With that positivity in mind, we decided to look at who has ranked highest on statistics website, WhoScored, so far, and while some names on the list won't surprise you, there may be a couple that do.

READ MORE: Wednesday working on issue Barry Bannan has admitted needs attention

The average ranking takes into account a number of different factors, and we've put together a list that includes every player that has featured in more than one Championship fixture over the course of 2023/24.

Here's how the top 10 looks...

1 . Josh Windass - 6.41 Windass has played 11 times for the Owls this season, and averages more shots (2) and crosses (1.2) per game than any other Wednesday player with more than one appearance. He has one assist. Photo Sales

2 . Michael Smith - 6.44 Smith is the club’s top scorer at present with three goals to his name, and has managed to do it despite only averaging 0.8 shots per game. Only one player wins more aerial duels than he does (2.9 per match). Photo Sales

3 . Will Vaulks - 6.47 Vaulks hasn’t had as much game time as he’d have liked this season, getting just 400 league minutes, but has rated quite highly based on WhoScored’s statistics when he has. Photo Sales