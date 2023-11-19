Expected stars and possible shocks - Sheffield Wednesday's top ten rated players so far this season
It's been a very tough start to the season for Sheffield Wednesday so far, but with green shoots of progress on show there is room for hope.
The Owls have looked better since Danny Röhl's arrival at the club, and while results haven't really improved - aside from that first win - many fans have been a least a little buoyed by what they've seen.
With that positivity in mind, we decided to look at who has ranked highest on statistics website, WhoScored, so far, and while some names on the list won't surprise you, there may be a couple that do.
The average ranking takes into account a number of different factors, and we've put together a list that includes every player that has featured in more than one Championship fixture over the course of 2023/24.
Here's how the top 10 looks...