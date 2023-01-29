News you can trust since 1887
Expected details for Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup replay with Fleetwood Town

Sheffield Wednesday look set to face Plymouth Argyle, Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town in the space of seven days next month.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 5:33pm

The Owls were unable to see off the Cod Army in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, drawing 1-1 at Hillsborough to set up a replay at Highbury for a spot in the fifth round of the competition.

A Josh Earl own goal got Darren Moore’s side back level after Promise Omochere had opened the scoring, but neither side could find a winner at S6 – though Lee Gregory went closest as he hit the crossbar with a header late on.

Though neither side have officially confirmed the date of the replay just yet, both official websites have the game placed on their fixture list for Tuesday the 7th of February, with the kick off set for 7.45pm.

The only confirmed fourth round replay date so far is Blackburn Rovers’ trip to Birmingham City this coming Tuesday, though it appears Wednesday will have to wait an extra week on top of that for their fixture.

It means that in the space of seven days they’ll play host to Plymouth in a top-of-the-table - first v second – clash in Sheffield, before travelling to Fleetwood and then Ipswich. It could prove to be a pivotal week in their 2022/23 campaign.

Their cup replay will be their second trip to Highbury this season and the fourth time the two sides have met overall, with Wednesday winning both league encounters prior to the 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday will travel to Fleetwood Town again in the FA Cup for a fourth round replay. (Craig Galloway/ProSportsImages)

MORE: Owls sell-out confirmed - Plymouth set for bumper Hillsborough crowd

