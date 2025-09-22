There’s an accepted wisdom surrounding a silver lining to Sheffield Wednesday this season that youngster George Brown simply doesn’t subscribe to.

The teenage Owls starlet, who with incredible composure scored his first professional goal to seal his side’s first win of the campaign at Portsmouth on Saturday, was barely in the door at Middlewood Road this time last year having signed from private academy set-up Leeds UFCA. Now, he’s intent on building his future as a bona fide Wednesday first teamer.

He and centre-half Ernie Weaver were selected to make their first Championship starts on the south coast, taking the step-up in their stride after eye-catching efforts in the Owls’ Carabao Cup run.

Steve Ellis

The point has been widely made that the talented pair - along with the likes of fellow youngsters Reece Johnson, Jarvis Thornton and others - may well have never been graduated to senior status were it not for a horror summer that saw squad places opened up by the mass exodus of players. Brown, who spoke post-match with a grounded confidence to rival that of his finish an hour or so earlier, feels he’d have made it through even with more experienced figures in the way.

“Even at the start of pre-season, when those guys were still there, I felt I had a chance,” he said. “This gaffer has shown that if you work hard and you do everything you can, he’s not one to say ‘you’re too young’. You feel like you’ve got a chance. He’s told us that all the way through, that we have to work hard there will be chances. It helps with players going, but I never saw it as ‘they had to leave’ for me to get my chance. It was always something I thought I could go at.

“We’ve got to try to start as many games as we can. It’s me and Ernie today but there are so many lads that are ready to go. With the situation, we kind of knew that there would be opportunities and everyone’s levels have gone up. You need people that are pushing each other and when those levels go up, everyone gets better and drives each other on. I want to really claim my place and start as many games as possible.”

