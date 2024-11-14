Exit of long-time Sheffield Wednesday figure explained as Premier League role awaits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The exit of one of Sheffield Wednesday’s longest-serving background figures has been confirmed.

Steve Haslam has offered two decades of his working life to Wednesday having featured as a player, coach and more recently as an academy manager during his time. The Star revealed on Thursday that it was expected the 45-year-old was set to leave the club having secured a job elsewhere.

Now the Owls have confirmed his departure and have confirmed the academy chief, who has held the role of academy boss since 2017 and in recent years has been instrumental in overseeing part of the development of players such as George Hirst, Ciaran Brennan, Alex Hunt, Liam Shaw, Rio Shipston and Osaze Urhoghide and more recently the likes of Bailey Cadamarteri, Sean Fusire, Gabriel Otegbayo and Pierce Charles. Moving on to pastures new, he will take on a role auditing academy coaching set-ups at the highest level of the English game, including at Premier League clubs.

A statement via swfc.co.uk explained: “Haslam will take up a new Academy Auditor role with the Professional Game Academy Audit Company (PGAAC), specialising in Leadership and Management. PGAAC is owned and overseen by the Professional Game (English Premier League, English Football League and The FA) and provides independent quality assurance for academies in the Professional Game.”

The former defender made 171 appearances for the club between 1998 and 2004 and played alongside the likes of Michael Owen at England youth level. A firm born-and-raised Wednesdayite, he expressed a pride in the work he’s done at Middlewood Road.

He said in a statement: “As a lifelong fan of Sheffield Wednesday, I have been both honoured and proud to represent the club as a player, Academy Coach and for the last seven and a half years, Academy Manager. I have many people to thank for their support and hard work, from the chairman through to all the staff with whom I have enjoyed such a positive relationship.

“It has been a very difficult decision to make as I have forged excellent relationships with everyone working across the club and community. We have some exciting talent emerging through the academy age groups, but I feel the time is right to embark on a new challenge in my career. I wish everyone connected to Wednesday a successful season and all the very best in the future.”