One of the most recent additions to Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom staff has left the club.

Highly-regarded senior analyst Niklas Lanwehr was brought to Sheffield Wednesday by Danny Röhl over the summer, joining from Bundesliga side Frankfurt having played a part in their historic Europa League win in 2022. He has been working alongside the likes of Richard Stirrup in what is an increasingly a revamped analysis team - Ben King has arrived from Accrington Stanley with Liam Bracken having made the switch to Premier League Leicester City.

Röhl, who started out as an analyst in the Red Bull set-up before moving into coaching and then management, announced the departure of Lanwehr in a press conference leading into Saturday’s Championship clash with West Bromwich Albion. He admitted the upheaval is not ideal but was philosophical about the exit and confirmed he would be quickly replaced.

“Niklas left the club yesterday,” Röhl announced. “He has some private reasons and he has to go back to Germany. This sometimes is football, it is not perfect sometimes during the season. He said his goodbyes yesterday, it is sometimes good and bad news; we get two new guys and one guy left. These are the things I have to manage around the team, but everything goes in the right direction.”

Röhl also advised of the appointment of Andy Parslow to his coaching team. He brings experience from clubs such as Luton Town, Wycombe Wanderers, Watford, Brentford and Swansea City having parted ways with the Welsh club in June. Parslow will take on a role as a set piece specialist and will work closely with new man King in furthering Wednesday’s efforts from dead ball situations.