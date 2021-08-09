Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday considering surprise swoop for Dutch attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are keeping an eye on Sylla Sow - a Dutch free agent. (Photo by PIETER STAM DE JONGE/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

The Owls have been one of the busiest clubs in the country over the past few months, with Darren Moore and his recruitment team working hard to try and rebuild the side following a raft of exits at the end of last season.

Now, with Moore still in search of more goals, The Star understands that they’ve shown an interest in Dutch attacker, Sylla Sow, who is currently a free agent after leaving RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.

It’s thought that Sow, who played 28 times and scored three goals in the Dutch top-flight in 2020/21, has made his way onto Moore’s list of potential new recruits, however it remains to be seen whether they will be able to get a deal over the line considering he’s no doubt got plenty of options on the table.

Sow can play anywhere across the front three, spending time on either wing but also leading the line, and would certainly give Moore another exciting attacking outlet if they were to make a move to bring him on board at Hillsborough.

The 24-year-old joined Waalwijk from Utrecht in January 2019, and went on to play 65 times for the club – picking up 22 goals and assists in the Eredivisie, Eerste Divisie and KNVB Cup.