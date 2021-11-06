The Owls will face-off against Gillingham on November 13 without their goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who has been called up for Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy and looks set to be deputised by Joe Wildsmith.

But there is more positive news from a Wednesday standpoint in that youngster Theo Corbeanu, man of the match in their last outing against Sunderland, will be available having missed out on Canada’s latest selection.

Canada face hugely important home matches against Costa Rica and Mexico and currently sit in possession of a top-three beth in CONCACAF qualifying that would see them take part in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1986.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after the 3-0 Mackems rout, Corbeanu spoke about his desire to make an impact at Hillsborough.

“I want to do my best every time I step on to the pitch,” he said. “There is a very good changing room here for me to flourish.

“Obviously, being the youngest here, I feel new to everything and am used to all the guys but they are a wonderful group.

“I think the Sunderland result sends out a very big message. We have not done as well as I think we should have done (this season).

Sheffield Wednesday youngster Theo Corbeanu has missed out on the Canada squad for their vital World Cup qualifiers.

“We are a club of much bigger stature than what we have been showing recently so I think the Sunderland win is going to put us ahead and it builds momentum.