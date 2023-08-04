‘Exciting pace’ ‘Real shift’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Southampton end Owls’ long run - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday’s long unbeaten run at home came to an end at the hands of Southampton on Friday evening.
The Owls struggled to really get going against a strong Saints side in the opening 45, but made battle of it in the second as Lee Gregory cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s opener. Unfortunately, though, Che Adams came on to secure three points for the visitors.
Wednesday hadn’t been beaten in a league game at home since back in September last year, but it was always going to be difficult against a team that is still full of players that were plying their trade in the Premier League last season.
Here’s how we rated Wednesday’s players as their Championship campaign got underway.