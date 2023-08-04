News you can trust since 1887
‘Exciting pace’ ‘Real shift’ - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings as Southampton end Owls’ long run - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday’s long unbeaten run at home came to an end at the hands of Southampton on Friday evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 4th Aug 2023, 22:08 BST

The Owls struggled to really get going against a strong Saints side in the opening 45, but made battle of it in the second as Lee Gregory cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s opener. Unfortunately, though, Che Adams came on to secure three points for the visitors.

Wednesday hadn’t been beaten in a league game at home since back in September last year, but it was always going to be difficult against a team that is still full of players that were plying their trade in the Premier League last season.

Here’s how we rated Wednesday’s players as their Championship campaign got underway.

Made a couple of decent saves in the first half, and couldn’t have done anything more with either goal. Showed good positioning throughout.

1. Cameron Dawson - 6

Made a couple of decent saves in the first half, and couldn't have done anything more with either goal. Showed good positioning throughout.


Had a tough task against Edozie’s pace in the right back role that was thrust on him, but stood up to it and made a big block off the line to keep the score down in the first half.

2. Callum Paterson - 7

Had a tough task against Edozie's pace in the right back role that was thrust on him, but stood up to it and made a big block off the line to keep the score down in the first half.


Was tidy for the most part in defence, used the ball well and his knockdown for Gregory’s equaliser was excellent. Solid showing.

3. Dominic Iorfa - 7

Was tidy for the most part in defence, used the ball well and his knockdown for Gregory's equaliser was excellent. Solid showing.


Had plenty of the ball - in relation to his teammates - in the first half and was strong when he needed to be. Made some good tackles too.

4. Michael Ihiekwe - 6

Had plenty of the ball - in relation to his teammates - in the first half and was strong when he needed to be. Made some good tackles too.


Related topics:Southampton