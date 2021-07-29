For too long the Owls have been a team crippled by long and expensive contracts to players either past their best or, if the comments of previous managers are anything to go by, lacking in motivation.

Recruitment in recent years at the club has up and down – with Dominic Iorfa and Jack Marriott at different ends of the scale – and though efforts have been made to drag the club towards the ‘younger, hungrier and more dynamic’ image Garry Monk spoke of so often, it feels as if it is only in this window that a sea change is being felt.

And the shackles of those big contracts thrown off, the step back into League One offering Wednesday the chance to be a truly ‘big fish’ and the vision of a young, well respected new manager has collided to bring new optimism to S6.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday target Josh Sims played under Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers.

While last summer’s transfer window offered optimism that ultimately landed flat, many supporters can see a clear identity towards what Wednesday are trying to do this time out.

Former Southampton starlet Josh Sims is the latest name believed to be heading towards Hillsborough having spent time on loan at Darren Moore’s Doncaster Rovers last season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with Wednesday before and was a Monk target before he headed out on loan to New York Red Bulls from the Saints in 2019.

He would be the latest mid-20s signing made by Moore and is another who comes from Premier League pedigree with a point to prove. Things have been freshened up at S6 and for many, it’s long overdue.

Wednesday have been working hard to improve their attacking output and have already added Olamide Shodipo to the squad.

And Moore admits the work is far from done in fine-tuning his squad.

“We are still working to get one or two more additions in to bring a bit more balance to the team,” he said.