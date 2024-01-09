The Star revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are looking at Myles Peart-Harris as a potential signing on loan from Brentford this transfer window

Myles Peart-Harris of Brentford warms up ahead of the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City at Brentford Community Stadium on December 29, 2021 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Brentford youngster Myles Peart-Harris, as reported by The Star, with a view to taking the midfielder on loan until the end of the season as the Owls look to escape relegation from the Championship.

Here is Peart-Harris' background, one that has plenty of pedigree in terms of his early development

Where did he start?

Peart-Harris was just eight-years-old when he joined Chelsea and the Londoner spent 10 years with the Blues, playing through the youth ranks before becoming a regular goalscorer in the club's development team.

Why did he leave Chelsea?

Competition is always fierce at Chelsea, with young players joining from all over the world hoping to make a breakthrough. Until fairly recently, few of them managed to squeeze into the first team even on a semi-regular basis and so some decide to move on in hope of impressing elsewhere. Peart-Harris did just that, despite being offered an extension to the three-year professional deal he signed with the Blues in 2019. This was around the same time a number of Chelsea's young players saw their futures elsewhere with Lewis Bate (Leeds), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan) and Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace) all leaving.

What kind of player is he?

The decision to leave Chelsea led to a move to Brentford, who clearly rated Peart-Harris highly.

“Myles is a very talented young player and an exciting signing for us," said Bees boss Thomas Frank after signing the then 18-year-old. "We see him playing as an ‘eight’ in our system and he fits the position profile perfectly for that. He is a dynamic midfield player, and he drives forward with the ball.

“Myles has great quality on the ball. He can score goals and deliver assists for us. He is great at arriving in the penalty area at the right time. There is also lots of development potential for our coaches to work with. We think there will be lots of areas where he will get better, particularly defensively, but he has some great attributes, and we believe we can maximise his potential.”

The player himself said upon arriving at Brentford: "I'm at a stage where my journey is only starting so I want to get better as a player, as a person as well, and Brentford, what they have done for players in the past, that's where I want to take my next step."

He has since gone on to make appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup for the Bees and made a handful of appearances off the bench in the Premier League this season.

Loan moves

Peart-Harris was sent on loan to Forest Green in League One last season, with then boss Ian Burchnell saying at the time: "Myles is a good player and can play several roles in the midfield. He adds another goal threat higher up the pitch. We think he can add some strength to the squad and we're happy to take part in his development."

The loan was extended in January and the midfielder would go on to make almost 50 appearances for the strugglers, making his senior league debut against Sheffield Wednesday in a heavy defeat at Hillsborough but also playing in that humbling loss for the Owls at The New Lawn Stadium.

International recognition?