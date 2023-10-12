Sheffield Wednesday’s sole representative in this break’s round of international fixtures has no qualms over the impact travel will have on him in the coming week - and has vowed to continue improving.

Six-cap Jamaica defender Di’Shon Bernard is in the Caribbean awaiting this evening’s CONCACAF Nations League clash at Grenada, with a game against Haiti to come in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tonight’s match will kick-off at midnight and with a flight to come between the two clashes surely represents a challenge for body and mind when it comes to arriving back at Middlewood Road ahead of the Owls’ trip to Watford next weekend.

The expertise of modern sports science, Bernard suggested, meant that he has few worries over the impact that will have.

“I’m excited to meet up with the boys again,” he said. “It’s a lot of flying but I’m excited to link up.

“It’s good getting to play for my country but the only thing is the long travel. Obviously it’s not around the corner and so it can be a bit tough.

“But we’re professional athletes and we’re taught how to take care of our bodies so it’s about being ready whenever.”

The 22-year-old has come out of Wednesday’s difficult start to the Championship season with credit. The manager who signed him has come and gone, with Wednesday yet to appoint a new boss - expected to be German coach Danny Röhl - at the time of writing.

He said he has settled into life at S6 and is looking forward to continuing his progress having struck a chord with supporters for his performances at the back.

“Any new transition can be hard at times,” he said. “I’ve just been trying to enjoy my football really.