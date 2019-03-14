Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday fans have been left very excited after the club released a picture of the squad preparing for the visit of Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

The club tweeted a picture of the first-team players earlier today with injured duo Josh Onomah and Gary Hooper both taking part.

Hooper, a key player in Wednesday's run to the Championship play-off final in 2015-16 and in the semi-final qualification in the following campaign, has not featured in 15 months for the South Yorkshire club.

But the 31-year-old recently returned to full training after recovering from groin surgery.

Hooper was joined by on-loan Onomah who sustained a hamstring injury against Reading before being sent back to his parent club Tottenham Hotspur.

The spate of injuries at Wednesday over the last 18 months is an area which Bruce has promised to address.

Sheffield Wednesday in training

"Probably the reason why I am here is the number of injuries and the recurrence of injuries," he said.

"When you look at Kieran Lee, (Gary) Hooper, (Sam) Winnall, Forestieri it's endless.

"The big problem I have got with everything is recurrence. It seems to be a common plight. We get people back out there and then, unfortunately, they get injuries elsewhere."

Wednesday fans were all very excited to see the pair back with Onomah telling fans it was ‘good to be back’ in response to one supporter.

Dan Nespoli tweeted: “Onomah and Hooper like two new signings.”

Betting Ben tweeted: “Look at that little beauty in the back ground!! Can’t wait till that lads back!”

George Smith tweeted: “Good to see both Gary Hooper and Josh Onomah involved. #SWFC.”

Ash Finney tweeted: “Hooper in training.. wasn’t in the U23 squad yesterday... back on the bench? #swfc Hooper in training.. wasn’t in the U23 squad yesterday... back on the bench? #swfc”