'Excited' Saido Berahino receives advice on visit to Sheffield Wednesday legend

And Saido Berahino, who was unleashed from the bench for his debut during the second half of the Owls’ defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, seems to be fit and firing and ready to jump straight into contention for a first team start.

Wednesday play struggling Shrewsbury Town on Saturday wanting to continue their solid home record and shake off the frustrations of back-to-back League One defeats, first at Morecambe and then down in Devon.

In an attempt to settle into his new surroundings it appears Berahino has sought the company of one of Wednesday’s most iconic former players to get a better idea about the club.

Saido Berahino made his Sheffield Wednesday debut at Plymouth on Saturday.

Berahino and Carlton Palmer, now manager of non-league Grantham Town, have much in common having burst onto the scene at West Bromwich Albion in a flurry of England youth caps.

“He was round the other day. He’s very excited,” the 1991 Rumbelows Cup-winning Wednesday icon told Football Fancast.

“I’ve told him all about Sheffield. Obviously Darren knows him really well from West Brom.

“If he can get off and get scoring goals, the fans will get behind him and I’m sure he’ll enjoy his football. But he’s super excited and he really wants to get going.”