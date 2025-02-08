"Excellent" "Bizarrely booed" 5/10s and 8/10s in Sheffield Wednesday ratings from West Brom defeat

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 8th Feb 2025, 14:44 BST

A late equaliser was outstripped by a later winner as Sheffield Wednesday fell short at West Brom on Saturday.

A one-sided first half saw the Baggies take control of the clash and forced Wednesday to settle for a storm-weathering session with only Djeidi Gassama offering a great deal in terms of an outlet. The second half turned along with a system switch-up and Owls substitutes made a difference - with chances falling to the away side as the game went on.

A classy Adam Armstrong finish seemed to set up a home win before subs Svante Ingelsson and Callum Paterson combined to grab what could have been a dramatic equaliser - before Jason Molumby diverted a last-gasp corner home to take the three points.

Here are our ratings from another topsy-turvy afternoon with Sheffield Wednesday.

Good save from a corner and out smartly to punch a few minutes later. Made an excellent sprawling stop not long after that, to boot. Weathered a storm in the first half particularly.

1. James Beadle - 8

A strong effort in both directions. Got his foot in, played different roles and put in a dangerous cross.

2. Yan Valery - 6

Is he suddenly Wednesday's most important footballer? Made some important interventions and seemed to enjoy playing colonel in the trenches for periods. Headed over late on.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

Took one off the foot of Armstrong early doors. Looked late to a few bits and not quite himself. Tried to run off an injury but had to come off before the break. Bizarrely booed off.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - 5

