The 28-year-old, whose move to Metalist Kharkiv last year raised eyebrows, has two goals in 12 matches for the ambitious outfit.

But it is life off the field that is proving to be more of a concern to those who know him as news images of troops settling on Ukrainian soil were circulated.

Kadeem Harris spent two seasons as a Sheffield Wednesday player.

The former Owl, who played 88 times across two seasons in Wednesday colours before leaving last summer, has sought to reassure those back home.

“I'm good,” Harris said in an interview with WalesOnline. “When I talk to players here about what's going on, it seems to be amplified a lot more in the UK and in the States. Over here there seems to be no worry, it's just something that's been ongoing for years. That's what I get from the players here.

“But for myself and my family it is definitely something to think about. No one wants their son or partner in the middle of a crisis or a war. They are worried.

“But I keep having to reassure them from my end.

“If anything was to happen, which hopefully it doesn't, there are measures in place for me and for other players where we will be on the first flight home or in safety.

“The main issue for me is that I don't want anything to happen anyway, regardless of if I'm safe or not. There are other people's lives at risk.”

Last week the UK Government urged British nationals leave Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion intensified.

Thankfully, Harris and his teammates are currently out of the country for their long winter break. Play resumes in Ukraine at the end of the month and Harris is due back in Kharkiv on February 28.

“It's a talk that we had,” Harris said. “I'm in Turkey at the moment so it's not something that had to be enacted there and then, when the British Government said I need to go home.

“I have time to see if anything does happen while I'm in Turkey. As of yet there's been nothing and hopefully that continues.

“We have another few days out here and hopefully the situation will become clearer before I go to Ukraine and we will take it from there.”

Harris admits the situation is a concern but stresses he doesn’t feel under immediate threat and will return to Kharkiv in the coming days.

“I've not seen the British news but I can imagine it's a lot scarier to be watching over there,” he said.

“It seems like a lot more is happening than what is happening. Speaking to the boys here who have family there, it's just normal, everyday life. Nothing is going on in Kharkiv and they have stressed that if anything was to happen then Kharkiv would be the last to experience it.

“There would be Donetsk and a few other cities before then, so I have time to address the matter.