John Sheridan, Chris Kirkland, Mark Crossley and Nigel Jemson are among 20 ex-professionals who are set to take part in a one-off Twenty20 match against Thorpe Hesley & High Green Cricket Club on Sunday, 15 August.

Other former footballers crossing the divide include one-time Owls loanee Dean Windass, ex-England international Steve Howey, John Beresford MBE, Jon Parkin, Chris Brown, Wayne Biggins and Mark Todd, who played for Sheffield United.

The event has been organised by Crossley and John Booker from Thorpe Hesley & High Green Cricket Club.

John Sheridan of Sheffield Wednesday leaps over goalkeeper David Seaman of Arsenal during the 1993 FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

"Now more than ever mental health issues are very important,” said John. "There’s a lot of people struggling at the moment.

“It will be a good day.”

John hopes to see as many as 500 people turn out for the event, with all funds going towards the Walking and Talking Charity Hikes initiative (WATCH) set up by former Wales international Crossley, now 52.

WATCH aims raise £50,000 to donate to the health service and mental health charities while also getting retired sportsmen out and about walking and chatting to each other to boost their wellbeing.

Crossley plans to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next year alongside a team of ex-professionals – including Kirkland, who has previously spoken about his battle with depression – to help hit the fundraising target.

John added: "It’ll be nice to see some old footballers you used to watch on the terraces having a game of cricket and all in one place.

"Jon Parkin has cleared hundreds in the South Yorkshire league so he can definitely play. Chris Kirkland has also played cricket.”

Each team will be allowed to make substitutes between overs.

There will also be a chance for fans to purchase a specially made programme on the day – and the former Owls players will be available for autographs.

Signed cricket bats and footballs will be auctioned off and a raffle for other, smaller prizes will take place, too.