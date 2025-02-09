A former Sheffield Wednesday youngster who left the club for Celtic is set for a seven-figure transfer, according to reports.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Osaze Urhoghide burst onto the scene at Wednesday five years ago, catching headlines for an enthusiastic post-match press call following an impressive debut in an FA Cup win at Premier League Brighton & Hove Albion. An energetic right-back who could also deputise at centre-half, he went on to make a total of 21 appearances across all competitions across two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed on free agent terms after his release by AFC Wimbledon, he exited Hillsborough in a whirlwind of reports alongside Liam Shaw at the end of his contract in 2021. Wednesday received a modest compensation fee somewhere in the region of £150,000 because Celtic were not listed as a domestic club. Had he left for an English club, the fee would have been either agreed or set at a tribunal and the Owls could have expected a greater fee. He never made a league appearance for the Scottish giants.

Now aged 24, Netherlands-born Urhoghide has since played for Belgian top tier side KV Oostende and in the summer of 2023 signed for French outfit Amiens SC. Some 41 appearances into his stint with the Ligue 2 side, respected Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath has now reported that a €3m fee has been agreed to take him to the MLS and FC Dallas.

Shaw too has recently completed a move following his time with Celtic. Following EFL loans with Morecambe and Wigan Athletic, he signed with Fleetwood Town and impressed enough to seal a January switch to Northampton Town. He has scored twice in his six League One appearances with the Cobblers from the middle of midfield.