Ex-Sheffield Wednesday staff member teams up with former Owls coach at Championship club

Paul Williams, who was first team coach at Wednesday from Moore’s appointment in March until he left for personal reasons in July, has joined Birmingham City as academy director.

The 50-year-old will work closely with Blues technical director Craig Gardner, who also held the role of first team coach at Wednesday during Tony Pulis’ brief time in charge last year.

It is Williams’ second spell at Birmingham having worked under both Steve Cotterill and Lee Carsley at St Andrews. He has huge experience in youth football having earned plaudits for his work with Southampton and Nottingham Forest among others.

Former Sheffield Wednesday coach Paul Williams - left - with Jamie Smith last season.

Williams’ replacement at Wednesday, Simon Ireland, was announced earlier this week.

Speaking after his unveiling, Gardner said: “Paul is an extremely knowledgeable, likeable and well-connected member of staff who is highly thought of by those in the game.

“His experience with England at development level and further work across a number of clubs, has provided him with a broad scope of the game and helped shape his views on Academy football.

“His insight and the expertise will be a huge benefit to all of our coaches and young players.

“He is someone who knows the Club already and understands what it takes to bring young players through the Academy system.